Russian attack | Blood is flowing in Bahmut, but Ukraine’s counterattack can be directed elsewhere: Here are three options

Ukraine has advanced in Bahmut, but the counterattack will probably be resolved in the south.

Is it it started? Is this it already?

Ukraine has advanced up to two kilometers in the city of Bahmut this week. According to Saturday morning’s information, Russia would have lost a bridgehead station in the city. Owner of Private Army Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin puts the blame for the escape on the shoulders of the Russian armed forces; apparently both Wagner and the armed forces have fled in chaos.

This has not happened in a long time. In a painfully slow urban war, Russia has completely taken over Bahmut just a few blocks away. Nine months have passed.

A victory of a couple of kilometers is therefore not a decisive turning point, even on Bahmut’s scale. But is this already the prelude to a counterattack?

When Ukraine goes on the offensive, it has one undeniable advantage on its side. It is more than a thousand kilometers long on the inner arc of the front and Russia on the outer arc. Therefore, Ukraine has to move much faster. Soldiers, weapons and ammunition move more easily than in Russia.

That’s why Ukraine can and should try ice with a stick. Let’s shoot there with a little more force and see what it’s enough for. Good! We made it a couple of kilometers. Are you bored with this? It’s okay, let’s try somewhere else.

This could be the case in Bahmut. If things look good in Bahmut, Ukraine may attempt a simultaneous attack from the south and north of the city. If successful, it could encircle the Russian forces in the city. A victory would be humiliating for the Russians, who have made the city’s importance bigger than its size.

Bahmut is inevitably only an intermediate objective, as it is a small part of the front and not a very significant crossing point.

Attack in Zaporizhia: Difficult but possible

Ukraine’s main goal is likely to be a counterattack in the south. It would cut Russian forces in half and bring Ukraine closer to the Crimean peninsula, which Ukraine wants to take back.

In the south there are two possible main directions, difficult and even more difficult. An attack in the Zaporizhia region towards Melitopol is considered less difficult and therefore more likely, since the Dnieper River should be crossed further south.

Russia knows this. It has fortified the Zaporizhia region by far the strongest on the entire front. Russia’s military leadership has been lousy, but the fortresses have done it well. There are forts at a depth of up to 25–30 kilometers.

For the attack, Ukraine needs tanks and missiles, but also bulldozers to fill the deep and wide armor barriers dug by Russia. Russia has sown the fields full of mines, so there is plenty of work for the deminers.

As a rule of thumb, the attacker needs three times the number of soldiers. Ukraine cannot afford useless companies.

Offensive in the Dnieper Delta: Biggest Risk, Biggest Reward

It would be more daring to try to cross the Dnieper further west. At its estuary, the Dnieper is several kilometers wide.

The risk would be great, but the reward would be intoxicating. Ukraine would already be knocking on the gates of the Crimean peninsula. But Ukraine does not have very many companies, and in this situation it is under no compulsion to take such big risks.

Attack in Luhansk: Lowest risk, lowest gain

The third option is to attack in the north on the Luhansk front. It is probably the most lightly defended part of the front.

A victory in Luhansk would not be potentially decisive in the same way as a breakthrough in the south. Russia’s territory would shrink, but it would hardly collapse.

Of course, Russia has not left Luhansk to its own devices either. “Easy” would probably mean thousands and thousands of dead soldiers in this case as well.

But as said, Ukraine can try to stick the ice in Luhansk and take away possible easy wins. With a surprise attack, Ukraine could succeed. By keeping the northern front on its toes, Ukraine can tie up Russian forces and perhaps surprise them with a swift move further south. Or the opposite.

On Saturday morning it was reported that missile strikes had been carried out on the city of Luhansk for the first time in ages.