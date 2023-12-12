Russian attack | Biden: The United States will not abandon Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi, who spoke with congressional leaders, said he had received positive signals about the continuation of the flow of US aid.

United States will not abandon Ukraine fighting against Russia, assured the US president Joe Biden The President of Ukraine who visited the White House to Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Tuesday local time.

According to Biden, the Russian president would encourage Ukraine to lose Vladimir Putin as well as other future invaders everywhere.

The concrete outcome of the presidents' joint press conference at the White House was small on Tuesday. The presidents stressed the importance of the US's new $60 billion aid package. Republicans in Congress have refused to give a new aid package to Ukraine if Democrats do not meet Republican demands for tighter immigration and Mexican border security. Zelenskyi, who spoke with congressional leaders earlier on Tuesday, said he had received positive signals about the continued flow of US aid.

Biden criticized the actions of the Republican Party at Tuesday's press conference and pointed out that the aid package stuck in Congress has been quoted as far as Russia.

“If Russian propagandists are praising you, maybe it's time to rethink what you're doing. History — will judge you harshly,” Biden said.

Biden already commented earlier on Tuesday that if the US Congress does not approve a new additional aid package for Ukraine, it would be like a Christmas present for President Putin.

“Russia and Moscow loyalists celebrated when Republicans voted last week to block aid to Ukraine,” Biden said at a news conference.

“The host of a Kremlin-run television show literally said, and I quote, 'Well done Republicans. It's good for us,'” Biden continued.

US President Joe Biden (right) listened to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech with interpretation. Zelenskyi gave a speech at the press conference in English, but answered journalists' questions in Ukrainian.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi gave his speech at the press conference in English. According to Zelenskyi, the country fights not only for the freedom of Ukraine, but also for the freedom of other countries.

“When freedom is strong in one country, it is strong everywhere,” the president stated.

According to Zelensky, it is important to send a strong message of unity to Russia.

Zelenskyi said that he had received positive signals about the continuation of the flow of US support.

At the press conference were asked the predictions of both presidents about what the former president of the United States Donald Trump a possible return to the White House next year could mean for Ukraine. According to Biden, Ukraine has strong bipartisan support. Biden also noted that a small counter-wing among Republicans does not speak for the party as a whole. Biden did not mention Trump by name in his response.

According to Zelensky, he has spoken with Democrats and Republicans, and both parties have offered support for Ukraine.

“We'll see, but until now we've always trusted our strategic partner, the United States,” the Ukrainian president stated.

The press conference of the presidents was delayed by about 45 minutes on Tuesday. The event lasted about half an hour.

Press corps also asked the presidents a question about Ukraine's NATO process. After a quick comment, Zelenskyi moved the question to Biden.

“I leave this very complicated issue to our great friend President Biden to decide,” Zelenskyi stated.

Biden made a brief comment at the end of the press conference.

“NATO is going to be the future of Ukraine, there's no doubt about that — but conditions have to be met, and right now we want to make sure they win the war,” Biden said.