Russian attack | Biden: Putin thought he would get NATO’s Finnishization, but he got Finland’s “Natification”

Almost a year has passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Biden assured on Tuesday in Warsaw that the support for Ukraine is unwavering.

of the United States president Joe Biden assured on Tuesday evening that support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not fall apart and the West will not tire.

“Russia will never win over Ukraine, never,” he emphasized in his speech in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw on Tuesday evening.

Biden also commented on the president in his speech Vladimir Putin statement of the state of the nation speech about the intentions of the West.

“The West is not planning an attack on Russia, contrary to what Putin said today [tiistaina],” Biden responded.

Read more: Putin’s speech did not surprise, but it also contained worrying information, says the director of the Alexander Institute

Biden said he was speaking directly to the people of Russia when he said that the United States and European nations are not trying to dominate or destroy Russia.

“Millions of Russians just want to live in peace, the neighbors are not Russia’s enemies.”

Russian almost a year has passed since the attack on Ukraine. According to Biden, Ukraine stands firm, proud and “above all, free”. According to Biden, Russia has underestimated Ukraine.

According to Biden, Putin expected that NATO would split, but NATO is more united than before. Finland was also mentioned in the speech.

“He [Putin] thought that I would get NATO’s Finnishization, but I got Finland’s ‘Natification’,” Biden said.

Biden used the word “Natoisation”, which is a kind of pun on the English word “Finlandisation”. Finland is not a member of NATO, but has applied for membership.

Biden said the war will continue because of Putin’s election.

“If Russia stopped attacking Ukraine, it would end the war. If Ukraine stopped defending itself against Russia, that would be the end of Ukraine,” Biden said.

Read more: Biden’s visit to Europe has been like a blow to the diaphragm for Putin, and the speech was the final straw

See also New 6.4-magnitude earthquake shakes southeast Turkey President Joe Biden posed among children in Warsaw on Tuesday evening.

Biden met the President of Poland in Warsaw Andrzej Dudan, who also spoke on Tuesday night. Among other things, Duda urged Western countries to offer military support to Ukraine.

Before his visit to Poland, Biden was the president of Ukraine in Kiev on Monday to Volodymyr Zelensky as a guest.

In his speech, Biden also said that the United States will hold a NATO summit next year. This year it is in Vilnius.

He also said that additional sanctions are coming to Russia, which will be announced this week.