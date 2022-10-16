Russian attack | Belgorod is constantly bombarded – Why is the area so important to Russia?

The atmosphere in Belgorod is “paranoid” at the moment. According to the wildest rumors, Ukrainian troops might even attack the region.

in western Russia The shelling of the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border continued for a fourth day on Sunday, Russian officials told the AFP news agency and the newspaper of The New York Times by.

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, at least 16 explosions were heard in the city of Belgorod on Sunday. According to the authorities, at least four people were injured in the attacks.

“Three people from the same family were injured by artillery fire,” the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov told on Telegram.

Two of them received injuries that required hospital treatment. The governor also said that another person was injured in the attacks. In addition, at least 20 homes were damaged.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the attacks. In general, they have been quite silent about the explosions on the Russian side.

Newspaper of The New York Times however, Ukraine appears to be involved in the attacks that have recently intensified in Belgorod. The region shares a border with the Kharkiv region, which was recaptured by the Ukrainian armed forces last month.

More than 1.5 million people live in Belgorod region. The center of the region is the city of Belgorod with about 400,000 people.

The area has been hit by several attacks in recent days. On Saturday, an oil depot caught fire in the area. According to Governor Gladkov, the fire was the result of an artillery strike.

Also on the same day, it was reported that two men opened fire at an army training area in Belgorod, killing 11 people. The dead were volunteers who wanted to fight at the front in the ranks of Russia. In addition, 15 people were wounded in the attack.

According to some independent Russian media sources, the number of people killed in the attack would be higher than Russia has officially reported, reports news agency Reuters.

A photo posted on social media by the governor of the Belgorod region on Friday is said to show a burning power plant.

According to the Reuters news agency, Russia has opened a criminal investigation into the incident. The Russian Defense Ministry said the attackers were citizens of the former Soviet republic, but it did not identify the region. The ministry called the gunmen “terrorists” and said they were shot.

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych told Reuters that the attackers were Tajiks and that the reason for the shooting was religious. Reuters has not been able to confirm the information.

On Friday, the attacks on Belgorod hit the electrical infrastructure, and power outages were reported in the area. Attacks were also reported in the area on Thursday.

Why Belgorod is being bombarded? According to The New York Times, it is an important base where Russia, for example, trains its soldiers. The area has been a key supply route for Russian troops in the war.

Therefore, the residents of the region have to face the reality of the war in a different way than the Russians in other parts of the country. The distance from the city to the city of Kharkiv is only about 80 kilometers.

President Vladimir Putin has tried to cover the eyes of ordinary citizens from the war by keeping Russian life as normal as possible, but in Belgorod it is increasingly difficult. The sounds of explosions are commonplace in the area, and evacuation drills are conducted at educational institutions and companies. The authorities have also evacuated villages hit by artillery fire.

The atmosphere in Belgorod is currently “paranoid”, reports The New York Times in his reportage from the area. According to the wildest rumors, Ukrainian troops might even attack the region.

“It’s like they’re already here,” one woman told a newspaper in the city of Belgorod.

21-year-old working as a salesperson Max on the other hand, said that “there are a lot of rumors going around, and people are scared”.

Many feel their safety is threatened. Kindergarten worker Ekaterina, 21, said that she was especially afraid for the children. He said that at the beginning of the week, a fragment of a grenade fell on the yard of the facility.

“The kids start running around shouting ‘missiles’, but we tell them it’s just thunder,” Ekaterina said.

Near the raging war is also reminded by thousands of people who have fled from eastern Ukraine to the Belgorod region in recent months. Refugees arrived especially last week after the Ukrainian armed forces took back areas from Russia in the northeastern part of Ukraine.

People who fled from Ukraine to Belgorod have said that they were afraid that after Ukraine retook the territories, they could be punished for having received work or humanitarian aid from the Russian occupiers. Cooperation with the occupation regime in Ukraine can result in 10–15 years in prison.

“People tried to continue their lives by working in hospitals, schools and shops, but the other side sees this as cooperation with the occupier,” said a person helping refugees in Belgorod Yulia Nemchinova.

According to The New York Times, the current situation in Belgorod and Kharkiv could not have been imagined ten years ago, when people routinely traveled from Russia to Ukraine to party, dine and shop.