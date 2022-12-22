Russian attack | BBC: The number of Wagner soldiers has exploded, but the quality has collapsed

“Wagner has exchanged quality for quantity and is now suffering from the same problems as the Russian army,” experts interviewed by the BBC say.

of the Wagner group the number of mercenaries has exploded since Russia invaded Ukraine, says British broadcasting company BBC.

According to information received by the BBC from British government sources, 20,000 soldiers are now fighting in the ranks of the Wagner mercenary group in Ukraine, while at the beginning of the war there were only a thousand soldiers. The number received by the BBC is, however, significantly lower than the one publicly announced by the United States.

Communications director of the US Department of Defense, or Pentagon John Kirby said on the same day as the publication of the BBC story that, according to the US estimate, there are about 50,000 soldiers fighting in Wagner’s ranks in Ukraine.

All right it is still the case that the Wagner mercenary group now already consists of tens of thousands of soldiers, which is a huge number compared to how small the mercenary group that was thought of as an “elite force” was before.

According to the BBC, the increase in the size of the Wagner group is due to the huge losses experienced by the Russian army. The leader of the group, called “Putin’s chef”. Yevgeny Prigozhin power is still growing in Russia, experts estimate.

However, the increase in quantity has meant a decrease in quality at the same time, the officials interviewed by the BBC say.

“Wagner has traded quality for quantity and now suffers from the same problems as the Russian army,” the story says.

Read more: “He can do anything” – This is how “Putin’s chef” surprisingly answered HS’s questions

One the reason for the deterioration of the quality of the soldiers of the Wagner group is probably that a large part of the soldiers now fighting in its ranks have been recruited from Russian prisons with the offer of release at the end of half a year of service.

According to the British authorities, the change in recent months has resulted in the Wagner group now being “far from the elite group”.

A big change in the Wagner group has also been in its approach to the public. Previously, Prigozhin did not even directly acknowledge his connection with the Wagner group, but this fall he admitted that he founded it. In November, Prigozhin confessed also meddling in US elections.