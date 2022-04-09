Russian attack BBC: Russia changes military leader in Ukraine – new commander of offensive war experiences Palmyra battles

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, General Aleksandr Dvornikov will take the lead in the Russian offensive war in Ukraine.

Russian in the armed forces the responsibility for leading an offensive war in Ukraine takes over the commander of the armed forces in the southern district Aleksandr Dvornikov. The matter is reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC Russian language service on the basis of their own sources.

The change of command is necessary because the coordination of the attack by the Russian forces has been extremely weak. This has been said by several military experts both in the world and in Finland.

Dvornikov is a 60-year-old Army General. From 2015 to 2016, he led the Russian Armed Forces in Syria. One of the key victories during that time is the liberation of the city of Palmyra from the control of the terrorist organization Isis in March 2016. In the battle of Palmyra, Russia supported the dictator of Syria Bashar al-Assadin armed forces.

Russian news site According to RBK in the period from September 2015 to June 2016, when Dvornikov led the Russian war in Syria, the Russian Air Force carried out about 9,000 free strikes in Syria. RBK mentions that up to 400 villages, towns and other settlements were released from Isis during this time.

The battles of Deir Ezzor and Latakia and the attack on Aleppo also take place in the period.

In March 2016, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin awarded Dvornikov the badge of the Russian hero, and in the summer of 2016 he was appointed head of Russia’s southern military district.

In 2019 The European Union imposes sanctions on Dvornikov. Dvornikov was one of eight sanctioned individuals in a case involving the illegal detention of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kerch Strait.

Prior to his deployment to Syria, Dvornikov served as deputy commander of the Central Military District, for example, in the Russian Armed Forces. He is born in the town of Ussuriysk in the region of Primoski Krain in southeastern Russia.

During his military career, he has gained experience especially in leading a motorized infantry.

BBC’s according to the source, it is Dvornikov’s experience of leading in the Syrian war that is the reason for the new responsibility. The source expects the command in Ukraine to improve, according to the BBC. Success is in a hurry, as Russia needs evidence of its success, which it could present on its big national holiday in May.

On the ninth of May, Russia will celebrate a holiday in honor of the victory in World War II. Both the BBC and several Finnish experts have estimated that this very day, called Victory Day, is central to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Russia now concentrating its forces in eastern Ukraine. Earlier in April, Colonel Evp was interviewed by HS. Martti J. Kari evaluatesthat the “liberation” of the Donbass region could be a story that would suffice for Russia’s needs for May Day.

At the same time, Kari, a university teacher and former deputy chief of military intelligence at the General Staff, estimates that the main reason for the failure of Russia’s military operations has been the absence of a commander.

According to Kari, this may have complicated the understanding of what is happening on the ground in the decision-making machinery of the Kremlin.

“Ukraine’s war is missing a face,” Kari said.