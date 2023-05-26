Russian attack | At least two people died in the Dnipro clinic attack

At least 23 people have been injured in a rocket attack in Dnipro.

At least two people have been killed and 23 wounded in a Russian rocket attack on a polyclinic in Dnipro, according to the news agency Reuters and the British broadcasting company BBC.

The attack happened on Friday morning. The governor of the region Serhi Lysakin according to one of the dead, a 69-year-old man. The second victim is also a male person who was found in the ruins of the collapsed building.

21 of the wounded have been taken to the hospital, and three of them are seriously injured.

According to Lysak, one three-year-old and one six-year-old boy were also among the injured.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi published a video on the messaging service Telegram after the event, which shows rescue personnel working at the alleged scene of the attack.

“Russian terrorists have once again shown that they are fighting against everything humane and honest,” Zelenskyi said in a Telegram message.

According to the BBC, two missing people are still being searched for at the scene of the attack.