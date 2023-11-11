Saturday, November 11, 2023
Russian attack | Associations supporting Ukraine will bring a destroyed Russian armored car to Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russian attack | Associations supporting Ukraine will bring a destroyed Russian armored car to Helsinki

The armored car will be on display at Helsinki’s Kansalaistor from November 17.

Ruined a Russian tank will be displayed in Helsinki for all to see, say associations supporting Ukraine in Finland in their press release. The tank is imported from Estonia, where it has been on display in the Estonian Military Museum.

The press release of the two associations states that the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed a tank near Kyiv in March of last year. Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine in February of last year.

The tank will be on display at Helsinki’s Kansalaistore from November 17 until December 7.

