Russian attack | Arms aid is now flowing to Ukraine – HS compiled the information on the most important support packages

Ukraine hopes new battle tanks and air defense systems will change the course of the war.

26.1. 19:13 | Updated 10:07 a.m

Last in recent weeks, Ukraine’s allies have announced a large number of new arms deliveries to Ukraine. They prepare for the prolongation of the war and aim to prevent a possible new attack wave from Russia.

Ukraine has announced that it needs powerful battle tanks to recapture the territories occupied by Russia.

On Wednesday, the dam broke when Germany finally announced that it would deliver Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks and also give permission to export to other countries.

As challenges the new ones with the arrival of battle tanks is organizing maintenance and training users. For example Leopard wagons in use in different European countries represent many models, versions and eras.

Up until now, Ukraine has mostly used Soviet-made T-72 tanks.

HS compiled the most important known armed support packages.

Leopard 2

Germany said on Wednesday that it will deliver fourteen Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

According to the spokesperson of the German government, the goal is to quickly assemble two tank battalions for Ukraine. One battalion has 30–50 wagons, depending on the organization.

After this, Norway said that it would send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, but did not confirm the number of tanks to be sent.

Spain said it was ready to deliver Leopards to Ukraine in coordination with other allies. It could take a few months to prepare the carts.

Also the Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (middle) told, that Finland is preparing to participate in the Leopard project. It is not yet certain whether Finland will participate by sending tanks or by providing, for example, training aid.

Finland last week announced its 12th and largest arms aid package to date, which will increase Finland’s arms aid to approximately 600 million dollars. Finland has not disclosed the contents of the defense equipment citing security reasons.

Poland has previously asked Germany for an export permit for 14 Leopards.

In addition to Finland, Leopard wagons are used in many other European countries. According to media reports, 12 countries promised Ukraine a total of 100 Leopards at the Ukraine aid meeting in Ramstein, Germany last week.

Leopard 2 tanks are considered one of the best battle tanks in the world. Among the western models, the main competition with it is the American Abrams and the British Challenger.

The vehicle’s main weapon is a 120 mm smoothbore tank gun Rheinmetall L55. In addition to the cannon, the carriage has two machine guns and is protected by multi-layer armor.

The weapon is kept extremely accurate. With it, you can shoot at a distance of about 3–4 kilometers.

Leopard 2 wagons are easier to maintain and use less fuel than many other Western alternatives.

The task of the Leopard tanks, powered by a 1,500-horsepower diesel engine, is to destroy the enemy’s tanks and support the battle of the Panzer Jaegers with direct fire. Its top speed on the road is about 70 kilometers per hour.

A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank at the Oberlausitz training area in Germany.

M1 Abrams

United States said on Wednesday that it would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks to support Ukraine.

It is a US-made main battle tank put into service in the 1980s, which, along with the Leopards, is considered one of of the most advanced. In addition to the warhead, the carriage has three machine guns. There are three models of the M1 Abrams with different main guns and armor.

A 1,500-horsepower wagon travels approximately 67.2 kilometers per hour.

Delivery of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine takes months.

A US M1 Abrams main battle tank in training in Bulgaria in 2019.

Challenger 2

the BBC according to which Britain is about to give Ukraine 14 Challenger 2 wagons. Equipped with a 120 millimeter cannon, the Challenger 2 is the main battle tank used by the British Defense Forces and one of the most heavily armored battle tanks. It is a more than 20-year-old battle tank that has been used by Britain in its operations in Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq.

A Challenger 2 main battle tank in Iraq in 2003.

Stryker and Bradley fighting vehicles

Last week, the United States announced that it would send 90 Stryker vehicles to Ukraine, BBC tells.

Equipped with a 105 millimeter cannon, the Strykers are armored personnel carriers. Top speed is almost 100 kilometers per hour. Strykers have heavy machine guns and automatic grenade launchers as their main weapons. The United States has used them, for example, in Iraq and Afghanistan, The Washington Post tells.

Stryker vehicles in Estonia last March.

In addition to the Strykers, the United States announced that it would send 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. They have been used by US forces in Iraq. They are heavier and slower than Strykers, but do better than Strykers in, for example, muddy terrain.

Bradley Fighting Vehicle in January 2023.

Marder and AMX-10 RC assault tanks

Germany recently announced that it would supply Ukraine with Marder assault tanks, which Ukraine has long said it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression.

The Marders are equipped with a 20mm machine gun, an MG3 machine gun and anti-tank missiles.

France, on the other hand, has announced that it will send light, armored AMX-10 RC combat vehicles. They can be used for reconnaissance and quick strikes.

Former German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht appeared at a press conference on January 12, 2023 with the Marder assault tank in the background. Germany announced that it would send 40 of them to Ukraine.

AMX-10 RC assault tank in June 2022 in France.

Air defense systems: Patriot, Nasam, Starstreak, Iris-T and S-300

Last at the end of the year, the United States, Germany and the Netherlands announced that they would send Patriot air defense systems, launchers and missiles to Ukraine. They are needed to counter missile attacks that Russia has made on infrastructure and civilian targets in Ukraine.

The range of the advanced Patriot system is up to 100 kilometers, depending on the type of missile used.

In the fall, the United States also delivered Nasams anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine. The first Nasams systems arrived in Ukraine in November. Around the same time, Ukraine received similar Iris-T missiles from Germany, which have a range of 20 kilometers.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has been using S-300 anti-aircraft missiles developed in the Soviet Union. Efforts have been made to complement them with similar systems stored in other countries under the influence of the former Soviet Union, such as Slovakia.

Ukraine received lighter Stinger and Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles from Western countries at the very beginning of the war. The range of both is about five kilometers.

Long-range missiles: Himars

American The Himars rocket launcher system is believed to have played a central role when Ukraine has pushed Russian troops away from occupied territories.

The range of Himars depends on the ammunition used in it. Western allies are not believed to have given Ukraine the longest possible range of ammunition. The rockets in use in Ukraine have a range of about 80 kilometers.

The accuracy of the Himars is significantly higher than the corresponding missiles used by the Russians.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur at the Tapa military base in Estonia in January 2023 with the HIMARS rocket launcher system in the background.

Howitzers

M777 howitzers Ukraine has been supplied by, for example, Australia, Canada and the United States. Its range is 40 kilometers.

Sweden announced last week that it will send Archer howitzers to Ukraine and Denmark French-made Ceasar howitzers.

Anti-tank missiles: Nlaw and Brimstone

Last week Britain announced to send 600 Brimstone anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

Thousands of Nlaw anti-tank missiles, designed to destroy tanks in a single strike, have also been delivered to Ukraine. They are believed to have been especially important in the early stages of the war, when Russia was trying to advance on Kiev.

Airplanes

in Ukraine there were already Bayraktar TB2 airplanes purchased from Turkey before the war. During the war, more of them have been acquired. The Ukrainians are believed to have effectively destroyed Russian targets such as helicopters and missile systems with them.

Correction 27.1. 10:07 a.m.: Slovakia was not part of the Soviet Union, as the story said earlier, but it was under the influence of the Soviet Union.