Russian attack | Amnesty’s report raised a storm of protest in Ukraine: The organization said that Ukraine endangers civilians

Amnesty’s Ukraine department dissociated itself from the report, which accuses Ukraine of endangering civilians in the war. The media has been amazed at how using empty schools as bases could violate international humanitarian agreements.

Human rights organization Published by Amnesty International on Thursday report has raised a storm of protests in Ukraine. In addition to the verdicts of the president, ministers, experts and the media, Amnesty’s Ukraine branch dissociated itself from the positions of its umbrella organization.

Amnesty International published a report on Thursday under the title “Ukraine’s combat tactics endanger civilians”. The report was based on the observations of foreign researchers in the regions of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv and Donbas in eastern Ukraine between April and July.

According to the report, researchers recorded 19 towns and villages where Ukrainian soldiers fired on Russian troops from the center of the population. Kharkiv and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region and Bahmut in the Donetsk region are mentioned by name.

In addition, the report criticizes Ukraine for using schools and hospitals as bases. The name refers to Bahmut’s “university”, which, according to local speculation, means the Bahmut language institute.

“Amnesty The International seeks amnesty for the terrorist state and shifts the responsibility from the attacker to the victim,” the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi comment on the report on his Telegram channel.

“Any attempt to question the right of Ukrainians to resist genocide, to protect their family and home, to protect their own and their children’s lives, and to counter the actions of the terrorist state Russia is a distortion, no matter what legal tuning this distortion is disguised as,” said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Would be Reznikov.

Advisor to the President Mihailo Podoljak on the other hand, liked in his tweet as a shame that Amnesty “participates in Russia’s disinformation and propaganda campaign”.

Head of Amnesty International’s Ukraine Department Oksana Pokalchuk posted late Thursday night on their Facebook pages a letter in which he announced that the department would disassociate itself from the report prepared by the umbrella organization. According to Pokalchuk, Amnesty’s Ukrainian employees tried to interfere with the conclusions of the report and at least get comments from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, we were sidelined early in the preparation of the report, and our views on the shortcomings and weaknesses of the material were not taken into account,” writes Pokalšuk.

Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard answered on Friday to the AFP news agency that the organization stands by its report.

Ukrainian news site Nastojašcheje Vremja points out when preparing the report that schools and educational institutions in Ukraine have been closed since February 24 due to the war. The site wonders how using empty schools as bases or to house soldiers could violate international humanitarian agreements.

Amnesty’s report refers to the same fact once, but continues with the observation that schools are mostly located in populated areas. According to objections, residents of war zones have been offered and organized evacuations, although not everyone has agreed to leave their homes.

Military expert interviewed by Nastojaštšjeje Vremja, colonel evp. Sergei Grabsky baffled by Amnesty’s claims of using hospitals as bases.

“When planning an operation, the soldiers first find out the location of the nearest healthcare facilities,” says Grabski. “Soldiers will need them in any case, and the staff who have sworn the Hippocratic Oath must provide care, and you can’t find anything against humanitarian standards in this.”

Eastern and partly also southern Ukraine are densely populated regions and the terrain is mostly flat and fairly treeless. In the terrain, the defenders are mostly protected by the densely populated river banks. In the Donbas region, the hills formed from the waste lands of old mines offer the same to the soldiers, but they are also close to the mining towns.

The war has thus become a battle for population centers, where Russia destroys a city or village with artillery long before the battles fought block by block. The findings of Amnesty’s report about endangering the lives and health of civilians do not seem particularly profound.