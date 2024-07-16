Russian attack | Almost half of Ukrainians are in favor of starting peace negotiations, according to the survey

Russian invasion|According to a recent Ukrainian survey, 44 percent of Ukrainians would be ready to start peace negotiations with Russia. However, the absolute majority of Ukrainians are not ready to accept the peace terms presented by Russia.

Over 44 percent of Ukrainians support the start of peace negotiations with Russia, according to a Ukrainian survey published on Monday.

However, 61 percent would not be ready to accept the peace terms presented by Russia, and 82 percent believe that Ukraine would be able to beat Russia on the battlefield if the Western partners would only provide enough weapons.

The research was carried out by the Razumkov Center, a think tank located in Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ukrainian ZN magazine with. The research was also reported Novaya Gazeta Europe.

ZN magazine asked Ukrainians over the age of 18 at the end of June if they believe that the time has come for Ukraine and Russia to start peace talks.

44 percent, the majority of the 2,027 Ukrainian respondents, hoped to start negotiations to end the war, the survey says.

According to 35 percent, the time for negotiations was not yet. 21 percent did not know how to take a stand.

Defendants the regional distribution played a big role in how they answered the question, ZN says.

Almost half, 49 percent, of the respondents living in the central parts of Ukraine would be ready to accept the beginning of peace negotiations with Russia.

In the western parts of the country, willingness to negotiate was lower: 35 percent.

However, the lowest willingness to hold negotiations was in the war-torn eastern parts of the country: around 33 percent of respondents were in favor of starting negotiations, while almost the same number, 34 percent, were against them. 32 percent could not answer.

However, the greatest willingness to negotiate was in the southern parts of the country, where almost 60 percent of the respondents were of the opinion that the time to start negotiations has come.

Magazine also asked his readers another question: should Ukraine agree to the peace terms that the Russian president Vladimir Putin announced in mid-June on the eve of the Swiss Peace Conference?

Putin’s by the war in Ukraine could only end if Ukraine gave up its goal of joining the military alliance NATO and handed over its four territories, which are partially occupied by Russia, to Russia.

The results of the survey were clear: 83 percent of respondents opposed the idea of ​​Ukraine withdrawing its troops from the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, which are partially occupied by Russia. In addition, 83 percent were against the official transfer of these territories to Russia.

77 percent opposed the lifting of all sanctions against Russia.

Its instead, there was more division in the answer to whether Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-weapon status should be enshrined in the country’s constitution. 58 percent of respondents said they were against it, but 22 percent were in favor of it.

Southern Ukrainians over the age of 60 were the most in favor of Ukraine’s neutrality.

76 percent of the respondents believed that Putin would agree to stop the hostilities only on his own terms, which the majority of the respondents found unacceptable.

51 percent of Ukrainians demanded the restoration of the 1991 borders.

The newspaper notices a paradox in the answers: 44 percent of Ukrainians are ready to negotiate, but 61 percent are not ready to give up on anything – neither to hand over territories nor to be flexible in Ukraine’s approach to the West.

The answer to the paradox can be found in the fact that 66 percent of respondents believe that Ukraine can beat Russia on the battlefield. 82 percent believe this if the Western partners give Ukraine enough weapons.

Results in commenting in his writing ZN-lehti says that it is impossible to generalize the results of the survey to the whole country, because, for example, the opinion of those fighting at the front could not be asked.

According to it, the survey reflects the feelings of the home front.

Carnegie Center estimates that the research results should not be interpreted in such a way that the Ukrainians are willing to give up. According to it, the majority of Ukrainians willing to negotiate hope that the negotiations would start only after Ukraine has gained a strong enough position on the battlefield. Its assessment is based on another study, conducted earlier in the spring, but also reflects ZN’s more recent survey results.

On Monday President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi suggested that a new peace conference should be organized in November, to which this time Russia would also be invited. Russia was not invited to the June peace conference in Switzerland.

Last week, Russia’s deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin said, according to the news agency Reuters, that Russia would not participate in the next peace meeting either.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was not as categorical, but said that Russia should first understand what kind of proposals are being discussed at the meeting.