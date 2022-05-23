Russian attack Alexander Stubb: “Hope Russia’s leadership will change” – How will the war affect Russia and the world economy?

One of the speakers at the event is Alexander Stubb, the former Prime Minister of Finland.

Russian a large-scale offensive war in Ukraine has lasted for almost three months. After the attack that began on February 24, Russia is almost completely isolated from the world’s economic systems.

What will happen next in Russia? And what are the implications of isolating Russia for the wider world economy?

Among other things, these issues will be discussed at the Davos Economic Forum. The head of Eurasia Group is looking for answers to the questions Ian BremmerProfessor and Head of Unit at the EU University and former Prime Minister of Finland Alexander Stubbdirector of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Samir Saran and the general manager of the British incubator Rusi Karin von Hippel.

The forum will be held for the first time since the beginning of the corona pandemic. About 2,500 people will attend the five-day gathering.

“I am a natural starter because Finland gave Russia its independence in 1917,” Stubb joked at the beginning.

Stubb said at the event that he hoped that Russia’s leadership would change as a result of the war. At the same time, he estimates that Russia’s military forces have been surprisingly weak and that the war will last longer than Finland’s winter war. The Winter War lasted 105 days during the late 1939 and early 1940s.

The Russian invasion has now lasted almost 90 days.

According to Stubb, the war is about Putin’s desire to make himself a great leader in Russian history.

Rusin leader von Hippel and ORF leader Saran said the West should not stigmatize all Russians because of the war. Von Hippel stressed that this was above all a Putin war.

“It’s hard to say if he knows the truth about what’s really going on in Ukraine,” von Hippel said.

“We don’t know how far he’s willing to go.”

Von Hippel estimates that under Russia’s leadership, Putin will not abandon the idea that Ukraine is part of Russia.

“No Western country can shake hands with him after this. Some may, but many may not, ”von Hippel said.

“Is he being driven so badly against the wall that he’s doing something scary?”

At the event it also discussed how war affects the wider world.

ORF leader Samir Saran emphasized on the occasion that this was largely a European war. He also said that the so-called developed, prosperous Western world does not understand developing countries.

“When will the world start blaming the West for this inflation?” Saran asked. According to his estimates, this moment is soon ahead.

Stubb estimates that the war will have a major economic impact on Europe. They are reflected in, among other things, inflation, rising energy and food.