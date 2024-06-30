The Ministry of Defense has published a video of Russian attack aircraft on motorcycles

Russian assault units use motorized vehicles during battles in the Ugledar direction in the special military operation (SVO) zone. Video published Ministry of Defense of Russia.

According to the department, during the storming of Staromayorskoye, fighters of the “Vostok” group of troops used motorcycles to deliver ammunition and food. Motor transport was also used to capture large strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Russian fighters also used motorcycles for diversionary maneuvers. The Defense Ministry explained that such transport reduces the time it takes to overcome open areas.

Earlier it was reported that units of the “Veterans” detachment cleared a tunnel, with the help of which they entered the rear of a well-fortified stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.