Ministry of Defense: attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit dozens of forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pyatikhatki area

Russian attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit dozens of concentrations of Ukrainian military forces in the Pyatikhatki area in the Zaporozhye direction, Oleg Chekhov, head of the press center of the Vostok group, said. RIA News.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense clarified that during the day the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) did not take active actions, conducted reconnaissance and regrouped forces.

Chekhov noted that in the course of a counter-battery fight a mortar was destroyed in the Mirny area, a tank in the Stepovoe area, an armored fighting vehicle in Novodanilovka, and two artillery pieces in Preobrazhenka and Omelnik.

“Storm aircraft hit about a dozen places where militants gathered in the Pyatihatki area,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring reported that Russian troops were destroying the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with “grandfather” T-54 tanks in the Kremensk direction in Pyatikhatki on the left flank of the Zaporozhye front.