Russian attack | African leaders visit Kyiv and St. Petersburg

A delegation of seven African countries met the President of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday. African leaders are calling for an easing of the war, which their continent is also suffering from.

Seven The delegation of the African country visited Kyiv on Friday, where the African leaders met the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky. On Friday evening, African leaders will travel to St. Petersburg, where they will meet another president on Saturday: Russia Vladimir Putin.

“We are here to share the African perspective on finding peace,” South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa said according to news agency Reuters.

In practice, African countries have not always shared a common view of war. Many have wanted to remain neutral, some have shown more understanding for Ukraine and the West, others for Russia.

British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC however, the delegation is assembled in a balanced way so that the different regions and perspectives of the continent come to the fore. South Africa and Uganda, seen as quite pro-Russia, are included, but also Zambia and Comoros, which are close to the West. In addition, the African delegation includes the rather neutral Congo, Senegal and Egypt.

Ramaphosa has already announced that he plans to meet Putin in St. Petersburg as well.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zambian President held a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

News agency Reuters reported before the visit, that African leaders could present a series of “confidence-building measures” to Zelensky and Putin.

The unpublished list proposes the withdrawal of Russian troops, the withdrawal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, the overturning of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Putin, and easing of sanctions, reports the German Radio Foreign Service Deutsche Welle.

The African delegation has said the purpose of the visit is to defuse the conflict. However, the timing falls in the middle of heated battles. Ukraine’s counter-offensive has begun in the south and east, and Friday was not peaceful in Kiev either, where several explosions were heard.

“Missile strikes do not stop us from demanding detente,” South Africa’s Ramaphosa stated.

Western countries during the war, the leaders have been frustrated that many other regions, such as several African countries, do not explicitly support Ukraine. Africa’s line did not become clearer in Kyiv, at least based on the statements of Ramaphosa, who served as the head of the delegation.

The speeches were a constant balancing act between pleasing Ukraine and Russia. Among other things, the president of South Africa stated that “it is important to listen very carefully to what both – Russia and Ukraine – have to say”.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a press conference in Kyiv.

African leaders also emphasized improving access to grain and fertilizers. Several countries on the continent have suffered greatly from the decrease in Ukrainian grain and Russian fertilizer shipments since the start of the major invasion.

This has had a direct negative impact on the quality of life for many people.

Russia has been doing extensive influence work in Africa for a long time, utilizing both cultural, economic and military means. Now Ukraine has also started efforts to win the hearts of Africans to its side.

President Zelenskyi said on Friday that he plans to hold a summit between Ukraine and Africa and strengthen relations with the continent. Russia is also planning to hold another Africa summit during the summer, Reuters reports.

Although Zelenskyi sought to get closer to African leaders, he made it clear that peace talks are not currently an option for Ukraine.

“I clearly said several times during our meeting that any kind of negotiation with Russia now that the occupier is in our country is a freeze on war, a freeze on pain and suffering,” Zelenskyi told reporters after the meeting.