Russian attack | According to Ukraine, Russia’s losses are up to a thousand soldiers per day – Are the numbers true?

According to Ukraine’s claim, Russia’s military losses in recent days have increased more than at any time since the first days of the war.

Studies are wild. In recent days, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian military losses have increased at an accelerating pace. The highest daily count so far was reported last Sunday, October 30: 950 soldiers, almost a thousand, in one day.

A point of comparison to the figures has been sought in the discussions, for example, from the Winter War: in 105 days, more than a hundred thousand Soviet soldiers fell, which means a daily rate of more than a thousand soldiers. After the world wars, warfare has changed so that similar amounts of losses are encountered very rarely.

For example, in the Iraq war, over many years, less than 5,000 US soldiers died and around 30,000 were wounded, Iraqis multiples of the amount. About 15,000 Soviet soldiers were killed in the 1979–1989 war in Afghanistan, which turned out to be a huge failure of the Soviet Union.

Now Ukraine claims that Russian losses since the start of the full-scale offensive are more than 70,000 soldiers. If “casualties” means fallen soldiers, that would be more than the United States lost soldiers in the entire Vietnam War.

Ukrainian soldiers check the operation of their weapons on the front line in the Donetsk region on October 24.

Word “if” is very relevant when talking about Russian losses reported by Ukraine.

War inevitably involves propaganda. Although Western countries have become accustomed to being wary of Russian propaganda, Ukraine also tries to paint as positive a picture of its successes as possible.

That’s why the Armed Forces of Ukraine publishes a stylized graphic update every day about the losses experienced by Russia. It does not inform about its own losses almost at all.

A month into the war, Ukraine reported that “at least 1,300” Ukrainian soldiers had fallen. At the same time, Russian losses were said to have been 16,100. A month later, Ukraine’s estimate of its own losses was 2,500–3,000, while Russian losses were 21,800.

Random ones Ukraine has also shared information about its own losses later. President in the summer Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that every day about 60-100 Ukrainian soldiers die and about fifteen hundred are wounded.

The information was shared when Russia captured cities in eastern Ukraine in intense fighting. Half a year into the war, the Ukrainian government announced that around 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed. Western countries have published very few estimates of the losses suffered by Ukrainians.

At the beginning of August, the United States estimated that Russia’s losses at that time would be 70,000–80,000 in total, of which about 20,000 were killed. At the same time, Ukraine announced the number of Russian losses at about 45,000. In September, Russia claimed that its own killed were 6,000.

In its announcements, Ukraine talks appropriately vaguely about “losses”. For example, the BBC has interpreted the number to mean the total number of fallen and wounded.

If The figures announced by Ukraine are in the right direction, Russia has suffered heavier casualties in recent weeks than ever since the first days of the war.

In the first weeks, the figures reported by Ukraine about Russia’s losses were even more imprecise and updated more roughly. In the first graphic published on February 26, it was reported that Russian military losses since the beginning of the attack were 3,500. More detailed daily statistics can be seen as having started from mid-March.

After that, the data reported by Ukraine about the daily losses of the Russians remained between 100 and 400 until the end of August, the average reading was around a couple of hundred.

Since the beginning of September, the numbers have clearly increased. The timing must be understood, because in September Ukraine started its large-scale counter-offensive, first in Kharkiv and eastern Ukraine, then in southern Ukraine. Russia had to retreat at high speed and experienced heavy military and equipment losses.

A few over the past week, Russia’s losses have continued to grow, according to Ukraine’s claim. There are probably many explanations. According to the information coming from the war front, fierce battles are taking place all the time in both Donbas and Kherson.

Towards the end of September, Russia began a “partial” military deployment. According to Russia’s announcement, more than 80,000 newly enlisted soldiers have been sent to the front. Some of them have already returned, dead. There are still more than 200,000 soldiers to be trained, who are to be sent to Ukraine.

After the mobilization began, experts speculated that sending poorly trained men to war would result in huge casualties. It was predicted that Russia would send untrained soldiers mainly as cannon fodder for the Ukrainians. Ukraine claims with its numbers that the prediction is at least partially coming true.

National Defense University (MPKK) Director of the Russia research group, lieutenant colonel Simo Pesu sees the numbers as problematic. The first problem is that it is impossible to assess from the outside what calculation formula has been used to arrive at the numbers.

“When you are a party to a conflict, there is always a need to communicate your successes and your opponent’s losses in a certain way. If Ukraine talks about more than 70,000 dead Russian soldiers and Russia itself about 6,000 fallen, that’s a pretty big difference,” says Pesu.

In Pesu’s opinion, it would be more important than individual numbers to think about what one wants to conclude from the numbers and what one wants to use them for.

He highlights the US-based The Dupyu Institute, which specializes in the study of military history, and has presented theories about the relationship between the fallen and the wounded in mechanized warfare. In the past, there could have been one wounded for every one who fell on the front. Today, the ratio is closer to four or five wounded for every one fallen.

“This corresponds quite well, for example, to what Zelenskyi announced in the summer about Ukraine’s own losses,” says Pesu.

I wash numbers that sound excessive should be treated with great caution. If they are true, it could mean that troops will be lost so quickly that it would be impossible to continue the warfare.

Pesu considers the figures of around 20,000 fallen and 60,000–80,000 injured reported by US intelligence at the end of the summer to be correct, but it is also impossible to say what the figures are based on exactly.

What can you make of the fact that the daily figures reported by Ukraine have been on a significant rise recently?

“At this point, it tells about the increasing intensity of the battles. Russia is pushing more and less trained troops to the front. They probably have more soldiers at the front who expose themselves to fire,” says Pesu.

“Ukraine wants to clearly communicate with these figures that Russia is now sending more offensive forces. Even if there are no significant changes in the front lines outside, the intensity of the battle can be fierce. The Russians use soldiers to hold their front lines.”

Regarding the reaction to the daily losses of almost a thousand soldiers, Pesu says that the matter is influenced by what the “losses” mean for Ukraine.

“If we go back to The Dupyu Institute’s model, about a thousand fallen would mean 4,000-5,000 wounded per day. At that pace, the war would have been fought in a week. Since this has not happened, this calculation principle leads to readings that are not true,” says Pesu.

“On the other hand, if the casualties include the wounded in addition to the fallen, then there would be 200-250 fallen per day. It is not excluded that such numbers could be true if the battle is really fierce.”