Russian attack According to the American assessment, the war in Ukraine is coming to a standstill, but a Finnish expert says: “Russia is moving from village to village on a weekly basis”

However, Finnish expert Emil Kastehelmi considers the stalemate to be “too strong an expression” because it is happening on the front all the time. Russian troops are advancing “slowly and expeditiously”.

Russian the war of aggression in Ukraine is, according to some estimates, increasingly becoming a stalemate in which neither side is achieving its goals.

That’s at least what the U.S. Defense Administration’s intelligence director, Lieutenant General, said Scott Berrier on Tuesday in the Senate Defense Committee.

“The Russians are not winning and the Ukrainians are not winning and we are in a bit of a stalemate,” Berrier told news agencies.

At least in the big picture of the war, the situation is stuck from the perspective of both parties. Russia has not overthrown Ukraine’s state leadership or captured major cities. Ukraine, on the other hand, is not strong enough at the moment to dream of a complete defeat and expulsion of Russian troops from its soil.

No meaningful peace efforts are under way.

Sodan closely following the progress and development of the chest situation online map refreshing Emil Kastehelmi thinks, however, that “stalemate is a little too weighty an expression” of the current situation.

“Russia is still trying hard to get through, especially in the easternmost focus, and the movement is ongoing. Russia is moving from village to village on a weekly basis at different points along the front line, ”says Kastehelmi, referring to the area between the cities of Izjum and Popasna, for example.

The Baptismal Pearl describes the progress of Russian troops as “slow and consuming, but the movement in the easternmost direction is quite one-way in spite of everything, in Russia’s favor”.

“Russia’s attacks are constantly being repelled, but Ukraine has not taken back its own territories significantly, in some places not at all,” he says.

Excerpt from a map showing the war situation in Ukraine, which has been regularly updated by Emil Kastehelmi and a few other Finns since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. The map can be found at https://www.scribblemaps.com/maps/view/The-War-in-Ukraine/091194.

Ukraine has in recent days managed to regain control of some settlements in the Kharkiv city district. That is good news, especially for the civilian population in the region, which is taking at least a moment of respite from Russia’s indirect and heavy firing.

“It is still a little unclear to what extent Ukraine’s progress towards Kharkov is due to successful military operations and to what extent the Russians themselves are retreating,” says Kastehelmi.

Program Director of the Foreign Policy Institute Arkady Moshes estimates for HS on Tuesdaythat the war is increasingly moving into World War-like-looking “starvation battles,” in which the parties hammer each other with artillery and rockets, and the casualties are enormous.

The Baptismal Pearl finds the parable of the First World War attractive, but not necessarily accurate. He would find it “very surprising” if Russia and Ukraine now switched to a traditional arms war.

“It would not serve the goals or interests of either country. And without a mobilization, it would probably be difficult for Russia to maintain a world-class war of enormity that caused huge losses, ”says Kastehelmi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Many According to experts, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin is, in any case, ready to wage a long and consuming war for its own country, even if no immediate victory is in sight.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor peaked in late March Foreign Policythat the situation may well be turning into a “bloody stalemate” with no prospect of a solution or peace.

“There’s a possible scenario that Putin can’t win, but he refuses to lose,” Taylor said.

Director of U.S. National Intelligence Avril Haines stated at a Senate hearing on Tuesday that Putin could even resort to the use of nuclear weapons if he felt that the war in Ukraine was coming to an end and threatened the survival of his regime, The British newspaper The Guardian reports.

Haines estimates that the concentration of Russian forces on the eastern and southern fronts is likely to be “only a temporary change”. He does not believe that Putin’s strategic goals have changed and that he will be content to take over the eastern Donbass region.

“We estimate that President Putin is preparing for a protracted conflict in Ukraine, during which he will pursue broader goals in Donbas,” Haines said. online magazine according to Politico.

Traces of Russian bombing in a suburb in Kharkov in a photo taken on Tuesday.

Generally it is thought that Russia will at least seek to establish a permanent land connection from the Crimean peninsula to the eastern Donbass region and take over significant parts of the Black Sea coast of Ukraine.

Russia’s goal seemed to be the conquest and subjugation of Ukraine as an obedient puppet state at the beginning of the great offensive. As this has not been achieved, the goal may be to cripple the Ukrainian state in a protracted conflict, says Johns Hopkins University professor of international relations. Eliot A. Cohen In an article in The Atlantic on wednesday.

The United States, which has generously supplied weapons to Ukraine, has a slightly similar plan for Russia. Minister of Defense of the country Lloyd Austin stated during a visit to Kiev in late April that the United States wants to weaken Russia to the point where it can no longer go to war against other countries.

Thus, there is an ongoing multi-frontal starvation war.