Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo said on Friday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had confirmed to him that the Zambian student had been released from prison on August 23 so that he could join a “special military operation”.

Zambian A 23-year-old prisoner has died in Ukraine after fighting in the Russian army. The case first made headlines in mid-November, but this week the Zambian government has received more information about the fate of its citizen.

An engineering student who moved from Zambia to Moscow before the war started ended up in the Russian army after being offered amnesty if he went to fight in Ukraine with Russian forces.

Foreign Minister of Zambia Stanley Kakubo said the Russian Foreign Minister on Friday Sergei Lavrov confirmed to him that the Zambian student had been released from prison on 23 August so he could join a “military special operation”.

Zambian soldier died in September in front line fighting. When the news of his death came to the attention of the Zambian government, the country’s government began to investigate how their citizen had ended up dying as part of the Russian forces.

“We were told that Russia offers prisoners a chance for amnesty if they agree to participate in a special military operation,” Kakubo said.

The Zambian student who died in Ukraine had been imprisoned in April 2020 for a drug offence. The prison term was set at nine and a half years, the news agency Reuters reports.

According to Minister Kakubo, the body of the Zambian soldier had arrived in Moscow on Friday, and it is expected to arrive in Zambia on Sunday.

Zambian the fate of the prisoner is just one example of the recruitment of prisoners to supplement the military forces, which has been in use in Russia for months.

Prisoners have been especially actively recruited as soldiers by the mercenary group Wagner, led by the so-called “Putin’s chef”. Yevgeny Prigozhin. Already in September it was reported that The Wagner group would have recruited 11,000 prisoners for the war. Later it was reported that too The Russian Ministry of Defense had started recruiting prisoners of war.

According to media reports, the prisoners have been promised six months of service, some kind of salary and release after the service. The Zambian prisoner is one of many who never got to enjoy the last part of the promise.

Prigozhin himself has announced that he recruited the Zambian prisoner, who died in September, into the forces of the Wagner group. According to Prigozhin, the Zambian “died a hero” in the Ukrainian war.

Lately there has also been news about the activation of the Wagner group in Africa in Mali and more broadly in the Sahel region. Russia is trying to increase its influence in African countries, where Russia’s popularity is currently on the rise.

For example, in Mali, the support of the former colonial master France is not worth mentioning. Russia has managed to strike at this seam by offering an alternative and highlighting the wrongs committed by Western countries.

American The Daily Beast’s claim According to the Wagner Group, for example, in the Central African Republic, the Wagner group is now recruiting criminals as soldiers not only in Mali, but also in Ukraine.