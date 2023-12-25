Russian attack | A worsening labor shortage threatens the Russian economy

This year there has been a shortage of 4.8 million workers, and the plight is not getting any easier.

Russian the economy is threatened by an ever-worsening labor shortage.

According to the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the country would have needed 4.8 million more workers this year, reports the newspaper Izvestiya, according to the news agency Reuters. According to the Academy of Sciences, the problem will continue next year.

Governor of the Central Bank Elvira as Nabiul said in November that the labor shortage is already a threat to the Russian economy.

Key the reason for the labor shortage is the war of aggression started by Russia in February 2022, and because of that, the imposed strike. Since the start of the war of aggression, hundreds of thousands of people have also fled Russia.

Because of the attack, public spending has been directed heavily towards the needs of the military industry. Therefore, Russia's gross national product has developed better than expected.

International the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates in October that Russia's gross national product will grow by 2.2 percent this year and 1.1 percent next year. Last year, the economy shrank by 2.1 percent.

“The role of the military industry and state-owned enterprises in the economy is increasing, and as imports decrease, competition decreases and the economy closes. Despite the spurt in growth, the conditions for future growth are weaker than before”, assessed the Bank of Finland's Emerging Economies Research Unit (Bofit) in its Russian economic forecast published in September.

According to Rosstat, the Russian state statistical service, at the beginning of January, approximately 146 million people lived in the country.