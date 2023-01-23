Russian attack | A video circulating on social media shows how Finnish volunteers are fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the battle situation shown in the video, the Finns receive a Russian BMP-2 assault armored vehicle. As the fight progresses, one of the Finns appearing in the video is wounded after a bullet from an assault rifle hits his leg.

In social a video is circulating in the media, featuring Finnish soldiers who joined the Ukrainian International Legion as volunteers.

The footage shows battles taking place in the village of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region. The shooting date of the video is said to be September 27, 2022. Working as a fact checker for HS John Helin confirm the authenticity of the video.

In the battle situation shown in the video, the Finns receive a Russian BMP-2 assault armored vehicle. As the fight progresses, one of the Finns appearing in the video is wounded after a bullet from an assault rifle hits his leg.

In the video, another Finnish soldier runs to the wounded man and puts a tourniquet on his leg. At the end of the video, the wounded Finnish soldier is evacuated.

in Ukraine there is very little information about the Finns who fought.

Helin says that in interviews with Finnish volunteers who went to Ukraine, it has been said that they worked in the Kharkiv area.

“And they have also been involved in the counterattack,” Helin adds.

According to Helin, it is known that around 10–20 Finns have fought in Ukraine as volunteers.

The Kord machine gun used by a Finnish soldier, visible in the video.

Helin is not aware that Finns have died while fighting in Ukraine.

“There is no more detailed information about the wounded either, but interviews have mentioned a few wounded in one way or another, but by no means significant numbers. The video now confirms that Finns have been wounded there.”

Based on the video, Helin estimated that the Finns gave a good picture of their military activities.

“The actions of the Finns in the video are really calm and professional. Another is shot in the leg and the cameraman remains calm and aware of the situation. The ‘friend is not left behind’ attitude is visible,” says Helin.

However, Helin points out that the medical care activity shown in the video raises questions.

“It takes about 30 minutes from a wounded Finn to being evacuated. If it was a more serious injury, it would be too long,” says Helin.