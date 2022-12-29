Russian attack | A Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile appears to have fallen on Belarusian soil

The missile is said to have fallen around the same time as Ukraine was trying to fend off a huge wave of cruise missiles fired by Russia.

Ukrainian an anti-aircraft missile seems to have fallen on the soil of Belarus on Thursday, the Belarusian state news agency reports, among other things Belt and Russian Tass.

According to Belta, the missile originated from Ukrainian soil. The news agency says that there is no information on possible casualties so far.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the downed missile may have been Ukrainian, the news agency Interfax-Ukraine reports.

In its press release, the Ministry of Defense does not rule out the possibility that Russia has set a trajectory for its cruise missiles in such a way that they must be intercepted in the airspace of Belarus. The ministry emphasized that Ukraine has an absolute right to defend its territories due to the Russian attack.

The Ukrainians are also ready to invite experts to investigate what happened, as long as there are no parties supporting or connected to the “Russian terrorist state” among them.

Belarus The Ministry of Defense said on Thursday afternoon that it had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile. The ministry said the missile was shot down in the Brest region. Also according to Tassi, it is an S-300 missile.

The S-300 is a Soviet-era missile model used by both Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine has used S-300 missiles to repel Russian attacks, while Russia seems to have used the missile in its attacks as well. Some experts have considered the use of anti-aircraft missiles in the attacks as evidence of Russia’s dwindling missile stocks.

Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile fell in November to Polandwhen Ukraine tried to repel cruise missiles fired by Russia.