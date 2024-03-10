Russian attack | A recent satellite image reveals the damage suffered by the Taganrog aircraft factory in Russia

Defense Express: Ukraine hit the Taganrog aircraft factory with its latest drone.

Ukrainian a special magazine following the armed forces Defense Express concludes that Ukraine struck a Russian aircraft factory in Taganrog on Saturday with its new long-range drone. Ukrainian Front Intelligence Insight -based on the satellite images published by the analysis group, the factory suffered significant damage in the attack.

Defense Express has listed a total of 13 Ukrainian long-range explosive drones. The names of the five drones are not even known.

According to the magazine, the Ljutyi (Hurja) aircraft used in the attack on Saturday morning is capable of carrying a 75 kg explosive load to a distance of a thousand kilometers.

Even the plane developed by the state-owned Ukroboronprom has said almost nothing about its new weapon. The existence of Ljutyi was discovered in November, when the deputy minister responsible for the arms industry Anna Hvozdjar published by on his Facebook page a photo where his cat Syrskyi posed together with a miniature model of an airplane.

The Defense Express website published part of a photo that Deputy Minister Anna Hvozdjar posted on her Facebook wall in November.

In addition to the name of the plane, the phrase “az vozdam” is written on its side. Kirkkoslaavi's expression is “I pay back” in the modern translation of the Bible. The whole sentence in Paul's letter to the Romans reads “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord”.

Ukrainian magazine Focus according to Ljutyi resembles the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 airplane. It is 6.5 meters long and can carry a load of 150 kilograms as far as 4000 kilometers.

Ljutyi drone was reportedly used for the first time on the two-year anniversary of the Russian full-scale war, on February 24.

At that time, Ukraine used drones to attack the Novolipetsk steel factory in Lipetsk, about 350 kilometers from the border between Ukraine and Russia. According to the news agency Reuters, the factory produced 18 percent of the steel produced in Russia before the attack.

In February, the nickname Drones de Guerra published on the messaging service X a picture of a Ukrainian drone that fell on the project in the Lipetsk region, which is believed to be Ljutyi.

The nickname Drones de Guerra was published by the messaging service at the time in X picture of the partially destroyed airplane that hit the project. Defense Express has compared the image to the images published on social media on Saturday. Such was published, among others, by the Russian Telegram channel Astra.

Mayor of Taganrog Andrei Fateyev appealed to the townspeople on Saturday not to publish “unnecessary information” on social media, says the newspaper Delovaja Gazeta Jug.

Russia according to its own announcement, on Saturday in the Taganrog region on the shore of the Sea of ​​Azov, it shot down 41 airplanes without saying how many got through the air defense. The townspeople reported online about several explosions from the direction of the airport and the weapons factory. Flames rose into the sky from the factory.

Berijev Aircraft Factory manufactures, maintains and modernizes several aircraft. The most notable is the Berijev A-50 radar plane and its modernized version, the Berijev A-50U. Russia has had a total of nine of these types of aircraft, of which Ukraine destroyed two in January-February.

In addition, one A-50 plane was damaged in a sabotage attack in Belarus a year ago. On Saturday, it was assumed that this machine would have been repaired at the factory.

Satellite images Ukrainian research group Frontelligence Insight published two recent satellite images of the Beriyev factory on Sunday. The photos showed several holes in the roof of the approximately 44,000 square meter assembly hall. According to the research team, there were no signs of a large fire, so there was apparently no fuel in the machines inside, or at least it did not ignite.

In a recent photo, there are three bombers in front of the hall. In another satellite image taken on Thursday, there are four of them. Frontelligence Insight speculates that the missing plane may be an A-50 brought from Belarus for repair and that it may have been inside the hangar at the time of the attack.

In the second satellite image, the S-300 or S-400 anti-aircraft battery placed next to the factory stands out.

“If this it-battery is not just a decoration, the strike is proof of the ability of Ukrainian drones to penetrate Russian air defenses even in the vicinity of strategic targets,” writes Fontelligence Insight.

According to Defense Express, the Berijev factory is currently developing a new version of its radar surveillance aircraft, called Be-100, used for reconnaissance and fire control.

