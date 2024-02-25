Russian attack | A rare comment from Zelensky about Ukraine's losses: 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers who died in the war

The Ukrainian administration has been tight-lipped about the military casualties suffered by Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war against Russia. Zelenskyi commented on the number of fallen at the press conference.

“31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in this war. Not 300,000 or 150,000 or whatever (President of Russia Vladimir) Putin and his lying circles say so. But each of these losses is a big loss for us,” Zelenskyi said.

Both Ukraine and Russia are believed to be downplaying the death tolls of their soldiers.

Kyiv Independent newspaper by it is the first time since the major offensive launched by Russia that Zelenskyi has announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers. The Ukrainian administration has been tight-lipped about the military casualties suffered by Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine's victory depends on the support of Western countries. He said he was sure that the US Congress would approve the $60 billion, or roughly EUR 55 billion, arms aid package stuck there.

Half Western countries' military aid will be delivered to Ukraine later than promised, said the country's defense minister Rustem Umerov on Sunday.

Struggling with a shortage of ammunition, Ukraine has been saying for months that Western arms aid is arriving too slowly.

The Minister of Defense said at a discussion event dedicated to the second anniversary of Russia's major offensive that the commitment of Western countries is not currently reflected in deliveries.

“50 percent of commitments are not delivered on time,” Umerov said.

Europe has admitted that it is falling behind on the plan to deliver more than a million artillery shells to Ukraine by March. Instead, it is hoped that the deliveries will arrive by the end of the year.

According to Umerov, such delays put Ukraine in an even more unfavorable position against Russia. According to the Minister of Defense, Ukraine is losing people and territories due to the delay in aid, especially because Russia has “air superiority”.

“We are doing everything possible and impossible, but without timely delivery, it will hurt us,” the minister said.