Russian attack | A large part of Ukraine went dark, all nuclear power plants disconnected from the grid

Much of Ukraine and Moldova went dark on Wednesday due to widespread shelling. Altogether, the airstrikes made the day one of the worst bombing days of the war.

Ukraine disconnected three nuclear power plants from the grid on Wednesday afternoon after Russian missile strikes destroyed power lines across the country.

The state nuclear power company Energy atom According to the report, the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants located in northern Ukraine and the southern Ukrainian nuclear power plant located north of the city of Mykolaiv were moved to accident protection and “project status”.

Director of the Nuclear Power Plant Supervision Department of the Radiation Protection Center I met an Estonian according to this means so-called island use. In this, the nuclear power plant is disconnected from the grid and the reactors operate at low power, producing electricity for the plant’s own use.

Southern Ukraine The Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant located in Enerhodar has already been shut down before. The power plant was bombed on Monday and has been mostly offline since September.

According to Enerhoatom, the Zaporizhia power plant is currently not connected to the national electricity grid. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is cooled by pumps that run on electricity produced by the plant’s own diesel generators.

Wednesday’s nuclear power plant shutdowns mean that all of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants are out of power production. The last of the infamous reactors at the Chernobyl power plant was shut down 22 years ago.

Electricity was cut off in large areas across Ukraine due to missile strikes. In addition to the bombed big cities and their surroundings, electricity was cut off in smaller towns, at least in the region of Vinnitsa, Lviv, Pultava and Kharkiv, Ukrainian media reported.

Ukrainian published by the armed forces in the evening Telegram review According to the report, on Wednesday afternoon, Russia fired a total of 70 Kalibr cruise missiles into Ukraine with the intention of destroying, among other things, electricity and water distribution. According to Ukraine, its air defenses shot down 51 of these cruise missiles.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the missiles were fired from strategic bombers from the Russian side, from the airspace of the Volgodonsk and Rostov regions and from the Caspian Sea, and from two missile boats from the Black Sea.

According to local authorities, a large number of missiles were fired at Odessa and Mykolaiv. In Kiev, a missile destroyed a two-story residential building and at least three people died, reports news agency AFP.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not say about the use of missile types other than Kalibr cruise missiles. At the same time, however, the armed forces said that they had repelled five Russian-made Lancet suicide bombers.

Ukrainian in addition, electricity was cut off in a large part of Moldova due to the bombings. Ukrainian ZN magazine parts of the missile flew to the small town of Naslavcea on the Moldovan side. The place is located near Moldova’s northern border with Ukraine.

The targets of the missiles were at least the power lines that distribute electricity from the Dniester hydroelectric plant to different parts of Ukraine. The power plant is located in the Vinnitsa region ten kilometers north of the border.

President of Moldova Maia Sandu assured in his Facebook post, that the electricity network is repaired as soon as possible. At the same time, Sandu said that Russia kills people just for the joy of humiliation.

“We cannot trust an administration that leaves us in the cold and in the dark,” Sandu wrote. “Who deliberately kills people just for the sake of keeping other peoples poor and humble.”

Moldova buys its electricity mainly from Romania.

Member of Parliament for Sandu’s PAS party Radu Marian explained to the Moldovan to the Newsmaker sitethat the destruction on the Ukrainian side will however cut off the electricity, because Ukraine and Moldova are in the same network and short circuits will cut off the Romanians’ power supply.

Power outages also affected the Transnistria region, which belongs to Moldova but is maintained by Russia. Local TSV Pridnestrovie -channel, the darkened area was limited to the town of Rybnitsi in the north and continued to the town of Dnestrovka in the south. In the capital of the region, Tiraspol, however, the electricity distribution worked.