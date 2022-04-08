Russian attack A help center for Ukrainians will also open in Vantaa – Donations are requested for hygiene products and food

The Ukraine Help Center Vantaa will be opened in Koivukylä, Vantaa, next Monday, where support, counseling and material assistance will be offered to Ukrainian refugees.

To Vantaa an aid center for Ukrainian refugees will be opened. The center will be opened in Koivukylä.

The City of Vantaa, together with the Uusimaa District of the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare (MLL), is responsible for the operation of the help center. Other organizations and companies are also involved in the activities.

“Helping the Ukrainians is a common issue for all of us and we want to be involved in this, as we were during the 2015 refugee crisis,” commented MLL’s Uusimaa District Executive Director. Pia Metsähuone.

Birch village in the premises of the residential area, the center operating in Hakopolu will help those arriving from Ukraine on weekdays from 9 am to 3 pm.

About the shortage of supplies at the Vallila Help Center was reported in Helsingin Sanomat on Monday, April 4th. Home-based products, dry food and detergents are also needed at the Vantaa Help Center.

Donations from individuals are welcome autaukrainaa.fi Through the website, companies can contact Ukraine Help Center Vantaa directly.