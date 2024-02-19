Russian attack | A helicopter pilot who defected from Russia was found shot dead in Spain

The helicopter pilot defected from Russia to Ukraine in August.

from Russia A helicopter pilot who defected to Ukraine Maxim Kuzminov has been found shot to death in Spain, Ukrainian and Spanish media report, according to the news agency Reuters.

According to the Spanish news agency EFE, a shot dead body was found in a garage in the Alicante coastal town of Villajoyosa last Tuesday. Kuzminov had been living in Spain under a different name on a Ukrainian passport.

Ukraine's intelligence service confirmed that Kuzminov died in Spain, but has not commented on the cause of death.

According to Spanish newspaper La Información, investigators are looking for two suspects who were seen fleeing in a vehicle that was later found burnt out.

Kuzminov defected last August To Ukraine with a Mi-8 military helicopter.

Kuzminov said that his motive was that he did not want to be involved in the crimes of the Russian forces in Ukraine, which he considers a “great country”. He described the war as a genocide of Ukraine.

Ukrainian military intelligence released a video of Kuzminov after his defection.

For Ukraine, the Kuzminov case is a significant propaganda victory, and the case was used to encourage other Russian soldiers to defect and bring military equipment with them.

A reward of almost half a million euros was given to the defecting Russian.