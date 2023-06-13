Russian attack | A Finnish volunteer fighter died in Ukraine

A Finnish man under the age of 30 has died in Ukraine over the weekend. He worked in Ukraine as a volunteer fighter and participated in the activities of the Nordic military medical team.

Finn volunteer fighter has been killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine over the weekend. Confirm the matter to HS Tina Soini From the Nordic combat medics group. The Nordic military medical team transports civilians and soldiers to safety from the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

A man under the age of 30 is reportedly the first Finn to die in the war in Ukraine. He has served as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, and has also participated in the medical team’s activities on tour.

With the military medical team, the man was, among other things, in Bahmut during the fiercest battles in the spring and winter. At that time, one US member of the group died.

The man was one of the Finnish fighters who had been in Ukraine the longest, Soini says. He arrived in Ukraine shortly after Russia launched a major offensive on February 24, 2022. Fellow fighters describe him as empathetic and cool-headed.

The family does not want to say more about the matter in public, but hopes for peace.

Tina Soini hopes that young Finns would think carefully before going to the battles in Ukraine and would rather stay to live their own youth.

“It’s not worth it. The reality here is not like in war movies.”

Ukrainian Finnish volunteer fighters have previously been wounded in battles.

In March 2023, five Finns were injured when a group of eight Finns came under indirect fire while returning from a mission in southern Ukraine. The group had been going to evacuate soldiers who had previously come under indirect fire.

“They suffered shrapnel injuries, concussions and sprained ankles when they ran for cover,” said the chairman of Your Finnish Friends ry Kasper Kannosto at that time for HS.

Your Finnish Friends collects donations in Ukraine and equips Finns fighting there.

At the beginning of the year, a video was published on YouTube showing a Finnish volunteer fighter being injured in the leg. According to the Finn who published it, the video was filmed at the end of September 2022 in the Petropavlivka area.

In the fall of 2022, fifty Finnish volunteers fought in Ukraine, according to HS data. For reasons of operational security, several parties refuse to give current figures.