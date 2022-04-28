Russian attack A demonstration against the war raids is being held in Helsinki

City|The Russian attack
Protesters gathering on the factory street will observe a quiet moment in memory of those raped and killed in Ukraine at 2 p.m.
In Helsinki demonstrates on Friday in front of the Russian embassy against the systematic rape in the war.
The demonstration is a performance in which participants perform covered with a head bag, hands tied and underwear stained with red paint.
Protesters will observe a quiet moment in memory of those raped and killed by Russian troops in Ukraine on Tehtaankatu on Friday from 2 p.m.
Similar demonstrations against sexual violence in the war have taken place in recent weeks in various Baltic countries and Germany, for example.
Read more: Media: Russian forces use rape as a weapon in the Ukrainian war – Zelenskyi: Hundreds of rape cases recorded
#Russian #attack #demonstration #war #raids #held #Helsinki
Leave a Reply