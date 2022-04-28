Russian attack A demonstration against the war raids is being held in Helsinki

Protesters gathering on the factory street will observe a quiet moment in memory of those raped and killed in Ukraine at 2 p.m.

In Helsinki demonstrates on Friday in front of the Russian embassy against the systematic rape in the war.

The demonstration is a performance in which participants perform covered with a head bag, hands tied and underwear stained with red paint.

Protesters will observe a quiet moment in memory of those raped and killed by Russian troops in Ukraine on Tehtaankatu on Friday from 2 p.m.

Similar demonstrations against sexual violence in the war have taken place in recent weeks in various Baltic countries and Germany, for example.

Read more: Media: Russian forces use rape as a weapon in the Ukrainian war – Zelenskyi: Hundreds of rape cases recorded