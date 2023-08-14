Russian attack | A $200 million aid package from the United States to Ukraine

Foreign countries|Russian invasion
The package includes, among other things, anti-aircraft equipment, artillery ammunition and anti-tank and mine clearance equipment.
of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken announced on Monday a $200 million arms and equipment package from the United States to Ukraine.
The US State Department’s website says that the package includes, among other things, anti-aircraft equipment, artillery ammunition, and anti-tank and mine clearance equipment.
“Anti-aircraft, anti-tank and munitions are helping Ukrainian forces in the fight to defend their territory, people and sovereignty,” Blinken wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
