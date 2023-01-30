Fifteen-year-old Darja and hundreds of other Ukrainian youths were lured to a camp in Russia. Then they couldn’t get back.

Netshvolodivka.

Russians the proposal was kind of tempting. Send your child to a summer camp in Russia. They get to relax for three weeks on the shores of the Black Sea. Transportation, accommodation, food, program – everything is paid for.

Ukrainian Taisija Požidaeva empi. His 15-year-old daughter Daria really wanted to go camping. But Russia was the occupier. And it’s not good to hang out with the occupier.