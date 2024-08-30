Russian swimmer Andrey Kalina wins gold at Paris Paralympics

Russian swimmer Andrey Kalina won a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris. The broadcast was broadcast on website “Match TV”.

The athlete competed in the SB8 category among people with musculoskeletal disorders (MOD) in the 100-meter breaststroke. He covered the distance in one minute and 9.02 seconds. The gold was the first for Russian athletes.

On August 29, Russian swimmer Vladimir Danilenko won silver at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the 100-meter backstroke in the S2 class (athletes with musculoskeletal disorders). Danilenko covered the distance in 2 minutes 1.34 seconds.

The Paralympics started in Paris on August 28 and will end on September 8. Russians are allowed to compete as neutrals.