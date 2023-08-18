Ten athletes were hospitalized after visiting the pool in the Sochi sanatorium

Ten Moscow athletes ended up in the hospital after visiting a sauna with a swimming pool in Sochi. This is reported Interfax with reference to Rospotrebnadzor.

It is specified that a group of athletes, consisting of fourteen children, arrived at the Avrora sanatorium in the Lazarevsky district, accompanied by seven coaches. They visited the sauna and swimming pool, after which they felt unwell and weak, they also began to cough.

According to the department, three ambulance teams were called to the sanatorium. Ten people were taken to the hospital. It is noted that water samples were taken from two pools, and information about the incident was transferred to the prosecutor’s office of the Krasnodar Territory.

Earlier in the Tula region, two twelve-year-old children were poisoned by chlorine while visiting one of the private saunas in the village of Supon. As it turned out later, many visitors to the pool and sauna had also complained about the strong smell of bleach and feeling unwell after visiting the complex.