Russian athletes were banned from competing in the Czech Republic, and Czechs – in Russia

The Czech government agreed with the proposal of the Ministry of Education to ban Russian athletes from competing in the country. This is reported Sport.cz.

In addition, the government banned Czech athletes from participating in tournaments that will be held in Russia. When the ban will come into force is not specified.

On April 28, the Plenum of the Czech Olympic Committee (COV) approved a draft resolution against the participation of the national teams of Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The organization noted that this is due to the conflict in Ukraine.

On March 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that Belarusians and Russians who did not support the special operation in Ukraine be allowed to compete in a neutral status. At the same time, athletes from Russia and Belarus associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be suspended from participating in tournaments.