Russian pole vaulter Matvey Volkov was allowed to play for Belarus. This is reported on website Belarusian Athletics Federation (BFLA).

The BLFA said that the decision was made in favor of the athlete due to the fact that his parents found work in Minsk, and Volkov himself studies at the Republican State Olympic Reserve School and received a residence permit in the country in March 2021.

His father spoke about the athlete’s desire to change his sports citizenship in July last year. The silver medalist of the 1980 Olympic Games in pole vaulting, Konstantin Volkov, clarified that he did not want his son “to be discriminated against because of the stupid actions of officials.” The jumper himself said that in Russia he had “nothing to catch.”

In February 2020, Volkov took a 5.5 meter height in an indoor stadium. The athlete became the world record holder in the under 16 age category.

In 2015, the All-Russian Athletics Federation was disqualified for numerous anti-doping rule violations. Since 2016, Russian athletes have been forced to perform in a neutral status.