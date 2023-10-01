Russian synchronized swimmer Natalia Ishchenko was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame

Russian synchronized swimmer Natalya Ishchenko was included in the International Swimming Hall of Fame. This was reported on the official website organizations.

The ceremony took place in Fort Lauderdale, USA. Ishchenko decided to skip the event. In addition to her, 12 more athletes were inducted into the Hall of Fame on this day, including 23-time Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps and his compatriot Trisha Zorn, who owns 55 Paralympic medals.

Ishchenko retired from acting in 2017. She received the position of acting deputy chairman of the government of the Kaliningrad region. The champion noted that because of this appointment she decided to leave the sport.

Ishchenko is a five-time Olympic champion in synchronized swimming. She also has 19 gold and two silver medals from the World Championship.