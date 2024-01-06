Russian short speed skater Anastasia Sereda died at the age of 20

Russian short speed skater Anastasia Sereda died at the age of 20. This was reported by the Russian Skating Union in Telegram-channel.

“The skating family suffered a great loss – Anastasia Sereda passed away,” the message says.

The cause of death of the athlete has not been announced. The Union expressed its condolences to her loved ones.

Sereda was born on March 30, 2003. She took prizes as part of the relay team at the Russian Cup competitions in 2022 and 2023. She had the title of Master of Sports of Russia.

