Oleg Kononenko, the Russian astronaut, announced that the Russian astronauts replaced some of the fire alarm equipment in the “Zvezda” module of the International Space Station.

The Russia Today website quoted Kononenko as saying: “We replaced the optical smoke sensors for the fire detection system located in the “Zvezda” unit at the station,” noting that these sensors are tasked with detecting smoke if it appears inside the unit, and when the smoke reaches a level The device sends a signal to the fire detection system, and the fire alarm is activated.

He explained that the replaced sensors work with infrared technology, have high sensitivity, and can notice smoke that is not visible to the naked eye, pointing out that some factors such as dust can affect the work of these sensors and sometimes lead to an alarm.