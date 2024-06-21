Russian actor Leonid Gusarov died in the SVO zone

Russian actor Leonid Gusarov died in the zone of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was reported by the Zhukovsky Children’s Art School, where the artist taught.

In memory of the Hero. During a special military operation, Leonid Yuryevich Gusarov died heroically. A wonderful person, a talented actor, director, poet, teacher of the theater department of the Children’s Academy No. 1 has passed away. Zhukovsk Children’s Art School

Gusarov was born in 1973 in Angarsk, graduated from the Irkutsk Theater School, and served in theaters in different regions of Russia. The actor’s filmography includes three works, including the film “Dear Comrades.”

The Midshipmen star is participating in the SVO

In January 2023, the Russian actor, star of the film “Vivat, midshipmen!” Mikhail Mamaev went to the special operation zone in Ukraine.

In April of this year, the artist was admitted to the hospital. He showed a photograph of himself lying on a bed in a medical facility with an eye patch. Mamaev did not disclose the reasons for what happened.

In March, the actor spoke about the attitude of his colleagues towards the special military operation. He stated that he does not understand the cultural figures who have abstracted themselves from the topic of the SVO.

The artist, who became a military correspondent, emphasized that he himself was ready for the special operation.

I’ll even say more, it seems to me that I was raised for this time… This gigantic energy of pain and joy went through me Mikhail Mamaev actor

It also became known that actor and showman Nikita Dzhigurda plans to serve in the special military operation zone. He intends to serve in the unit of the husband of Elena Blinovskaya, who was arrested on charges of tax evasion and money laundering, Alexey, and the former lawyer of actor Mikhail Efremov, Elman Pashayev.

Efremov’s former lawyer went to the Northern Military District and was wounded

The controversial lawyer who defended actor Mikhail Efremov in the accident case, Elman Pashayev, also went to the SVO.

On April 30, it became known that a group of military personnel, which also included a human rights activist, was surrounded and came under fire in the Ugledar area in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A Ukrainian drone dropped a projectile. As a result, the lawyer was seriously injured.

I don’t remember the moment of the explosion. I can’t move. Hard. Another operation took place in the hospital Elman Pashaev advocate

In May, the lawyer announced his desire to return to his colleagues as soon as possible. He promised that immediately after recovery he would return to the front. Doctors do not make any predictions regarding the prospects for Pashayev’s recovery, noting that rehabilitation will take a long time.

Actor Ustinov was injured in the Northern Military District, after which he saved his comrades

Last May, Russian theater and film actor Pavel Ustinov, who starred in such films as “Attraction”, “Ice 2” and “Sputnik”, spoke about the injuries he received during a special military operation in Ukraine (SVO).

Artillery was firing at us, rockets were flying closer and closer. We had to hide in the basement. On one of my visits I had to determine what target the artillery was targeting. As soon as I started to leave, I was thrown back by the door, by a blast wave Pavel Ustinov actor

The actor, along with his colleagues, got out of the shelter and helped dig out the basement in which his comrades were buried. The soldiers were rescued.

In September 2022, Russian actor Alexander Kilin, who played in the film “The Geographer Drank the Globe Away” and episodes of the series “Real Boys,” was transferred from prison to a special military operation zone. In August 2015, he was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison.