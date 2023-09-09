Ministry of Defense: West artillery repulsed three attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

Russian artillerymen repulsed three attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, near the village of Sergeevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced by the head of the press center of the group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation “West” Sergei Zybinsky, reports RIA News.

According to him, units of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out three counterattacks using armored vehicles towards Kovalevka in order to regain lost positions. “All counterattacks were repulsed by the group’s artillery fire,” the head of the West’s press center emphasized.

In addition, Russian artillery was able to destroy military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Borovskoye, Andreevka, Peschanaya and Krakhmalnaya: an M-777 towed howitzer, a 2S-1 Gvozdika self-propelled gun mount, and a mortar crew.

Earlier, Zybinsky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than two military platoons in the Kupyansk direction. In addition, the artillery of the RF Armed Forces disabled a Polish-made 155-millimeter self-propelled artillery mount (ACS) “Krab”.