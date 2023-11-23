The crew of the BM-21 Grad MLRS prevented Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from landing on the left bank of the Dnieper

Russian artillerymen prevented fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) from landing on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson direction. It is noted that they were attacked by the crew of the BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), reports RIA News.

“(The situation) at the front is always hot. But we are such good firefighters that we put out this fire quickly,” said the commander of the combat vehicle of the Dnepr group of troops with the call sign Rotor.

According to him, after such unsuccessful attacks, the Ukrainian military sometimes stops thinking about making new attempts.

Earlier, retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk said that the main problem of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front at the moment is related to the lack of weapons. He noted that the Ukrainian military is collapsing and the command is trying to take measures to correct this situation, but it is not possible to correct it.