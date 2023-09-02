Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces hit the command post of the UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhnodonetsk direction

Russian gunners hit the command post of unmanned aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Yuzhno-Donets direction. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group “Vostok” Oleg Chekhov, reports TASS.

He added that a strong point with an enemy satellite communications station in the Novodarovka area was also struck. In addition, according to Chekhov, the Russian military hit the command post of the territorial defense units of the Ukrainian side west of Vremivka.

In addition, he continued, the troops inflicted a defeat on the accumulation of AFU manpower in the areas of Staromayorsky, Urozhaynoye, Novomikhailovka and north of Vladimirovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). “In the course of a counter-battery fight, a D-30 towed howitzer was destroyed in the area north of Novodonetsky, a mortar crew east of Urozhaynoye <...>. The crew of the Tor anti-aircraft missile system shot down a Valkyrie-type UAV,” Chekhov said.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian army lost up to a company of soldiers during attacks in the Kupyansk direction. It is specified that the assault units of the Russian Armed Forces continue offensive operations.