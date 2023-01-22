Russian artillerymen destroyed a radar station (RLS) of counter-battery combat of Ukrainian troops in the village of Sadovy near Kherson. This was announced to journalists on January 22 by a representative of the region’s emergency services.

“Yesterday, a 120-mm mortar and a counter-battery radar were destroyed in Sadovoye,” he said.

In addition, according to him, eight Ukrainian soldiers were liquidated, nine more were injured.

On January 21, it was reported that Russian forces destroyed an observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. As a result of the strike on the point, eight Ukrainian militants were killed.

On January 16, it became known that Russian tankers had destroyed a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region.

On January 8, it was reported that Russian troops hit a military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special operation using a 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar. The shells destroyed the solid concrete fortifications of the military facility and eliminated the manpower of the Ukrainian troops.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

