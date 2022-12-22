Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation turned out to be five times more intensive than the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Svatovsky direction in the Donbass

The artillery of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) is working five times more intensively than the Ukrainian one in the Svatovsky direction in the Donbass, said a serviceman of the Pskov division, performing tasks in this area. Writes about it RIA News.

It turned out that for every 10 shots fired by Russian artillerymen, there are two from the Ukrainian military, he added. The commander of the Pskov division of the Airborne Forces (VDV) of the Russian army clarified that the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) work mainly with Soviet 152-mm howitzers and American M777 howitzers with a 155-mm caliber.

“We respond, sometimes the army units also help us with Hurricanes in their positions, in the concentration of the enemy,” he stressed. According to the military, artillerymen work together with infantry and scouts.

Earlier, the Russian military launched an artillery strike on the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansky direction near the village of Stelmakhovka in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).