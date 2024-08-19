Artilleryman Sam: Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to compensate for the lack of shells and equipment

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are experiencing a shortage of shells and artillery equipment, which they are trying to compensate for with FPV drones. This was stated by a Russian artilleryman with the call sign Sam in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

“The enemy’s shortage of shells is noticeable. And there is less equipment. Western equipment is more capricious than ours. Any – from small arms to artillery. But they compensate for this with an abundance of drones,” Sam revealed the problems.

His colleague with the call sign Kvant added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ equipment is starting to wear out. Because of this, according to the serviceman, the advantages of Western equipment declared on paper are being leveled out.

Earlier it was reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, hid the plan to attack the Kursk region from the West. He did this because previously, after he informed his allies of his intentions, the operations were disrupted.