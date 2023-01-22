Russian artilleryman with the call sign “Askold” predicted the failure of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kremennaya

The commander of one of the battalions of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia with the call sign “Askold” said that Russian artillerymen are confronting the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kremennaya in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). About this he told in an interview with Izvestia.

“We are suppressing all their firing points, and their intentions to go on the offensive are doomed to failure,” he predicted.

The military said that the parties fire at each other at a short distance: the minimum distance is 50 meters, the maximum is 200 meters. Russian gunners are in the lead, so the Ukrainian soldiers retreat, unable to cope. According to “Askold”, sabotage and reconnaissance groups are quickly searched for and destroyed on the spot.

On January 19, it became known about an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack near Svatovo and Kremennaya. In turn The RF Armed Forces continue to advance on Makiivka and inflict helicopter strikes on Ukrainian units in the area of ​​Svatovo-Kremennaya and Kupyansk.