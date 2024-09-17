RIA Novosti: Russian artillery hit Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnieper

Russian long-range artillery struck concentrations of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel on the right bank of the Dnieper and prevented the enemy from gathering forces to force a water barrier. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

“We are now working very actively. And we are sending them very well,” said an artilleryman with the call sign Gorizont. He noted that the enemy has become more active, and therefore we have to “work very often” on concentrations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Ukrainian prisoner Alexey Gulchenko told how he came under mortar fire from his fellow soldiers from the VSVU. He described friendly fire as “ironed for half an hour.”