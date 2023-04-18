“RV”: Russian artillery stopped the attempt of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Ugledar in the DPR

Russian artillery stopped an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Vuhledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

According to him, air assault groups of the Ukrainian military, using armored vehicles, tried to attack Russian positions near the villages of Pavlovka and Nikolskoye. However, their movement was revealed in time by Russian intelligence, artillery, guided missiles and helicopter pilots hit the advancing tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Encounter battles in the ruins went on for many hours. According to military correspondents, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered losses and could not advance.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions stopped the activities of Ukrainian saboteurs in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Novodonetskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).