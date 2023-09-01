The head of the press center of the group “South” Vadim Astafiev on September 1 said that the gunners had destroyed the drone control center and the point of temporary deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

“Calculations of artillery pieces of various calibers hit the control point for unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces unit in Krasnogorovka and the enemy’s temporary deployment point in the Kurakhovo area,” he quoted him as saying. “RIA News”.

As Astafyev noted, during the counter-battery fight, the Msta-B towed howitzer in the Aleksandro-Shultino area and seven 120 and 82 mm mortars in various sectors of the front in the Lisichansk and Maryinsk directions were eliminated.

In addition, according to him, the crews of the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems (TOS) completed fire missions against the concentrations of infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kleshcheevka area.

Earlier, on August 30, Astafiev said that the artillerymen of the Russian Armed Forces had successfully attacked the points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian militants in the DPR. Also, during the counter-battery confrontation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) combat vehicle, four D-30 howitzers, an American-made M777 gun and six mortars.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

