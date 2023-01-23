NM DPR said that Russian artillery destroyed a group of at least 8 military AFU

Russian fighters discovered the movement of a group of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in their zone of responsibility and destroyed them with artillery strikes. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the People’s Militia (NM) of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

A UAV operator from the 3rd brigade of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps managed to detect a group of at least eight Ukrainian soldiers. They tried to advance along the forest belt and take up new positions.

“Artillery fire was opened on the identified target, as a result of which the enemy suffered heavy losses,” the People’s Militia said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia had destroyed more than 110 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kupyansk and Krasnolimansky directions in a day.