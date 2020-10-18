On Sakhalin, a participant in the “Declare Yourself” art festival stripped naked on stage during his performance. The local portal ASTV.RU writes about this.

During the event, the participant of the competition went on stage in a cosmonaut costume to perform a song of his own composition. Before the speech, the Russian noticed that sometimes it seems to him that he is in space, because he does not understand people. but they don’t understand him. After that, the lights on the stage went out, and a video of a moving starry sky appeared in the background. Then a guitar sounded in the darkness, the light turned on, and the audience saw the singer standing on stage in his underpants. The young man sang a song about freedom and slavery of people before various phenomena and things.

